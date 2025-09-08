A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft carrying Joint Direct Attack Munitions departs Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 2, 2025. JDAMs were used for an Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration in the High North, in collaboration with Norwegian Allies, where the precision-guided munitions validated maritime strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976264
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-IY934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111280393
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit departs for maritime strike test in High North, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.