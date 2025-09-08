Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit departs for maritime strike test in High North

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft carrying Joint Direct Attack Munitions departs Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 2, 2025. JDAMs were used for an Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration in the High North, in collaboration with Norwegian Allies, where the precision-guided munitions validated maritime strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976264
    VIRIN: 250902-F-IY934-1001
    Filename: DOD_111280393
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    B-2
    Norway
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    QUICKSINK

