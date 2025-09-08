Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 509 BGS loads JDAMs in B-2 Spirit for maritime test

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron load GBU-31 and GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions into B-2 Spirit aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 28, 2025. The loading operations were a component of the Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, a new low-cost, air-delivered capability for defeating maritime threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

