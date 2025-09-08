B-Roll: 509 BGS loads JDAMs in B-2 Spirit for maritime test

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Bomber Generation Squadron load GBU-31 and GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions into B-2 Spirit aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 28, 2025. The loading operations were a component of the Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, a new low-cost, air-delivered capability for defeating maritime threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|08.28.2025
|09.09.2025 14:39
|B-Roll
|976261
|250828-F-XP318-1001
|DOD_111280376
|00:03:16
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|5
|5
