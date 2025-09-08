B-Roll: 509 MUNS builds JDAMs for maritime strike in High North

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Munitions Squadron build GBU-31 and GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 26, 2025. JDAMs were used for an Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration in the High North, in collaboration with Norwegian Allies, where the precision-guided munitions validated maritime strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|08.26.2025
|09.09.2025 14:39
|B-Roll
|976258
|250826-F-XP318-1001
|DOD_111280343
|00:02:02
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|1
|1
