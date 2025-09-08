B-Roll: 509 MUNS builds JDAMs for maritime strike in High North

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Munitions Squadron build GBU-31 and GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 26, 2025. JDAMs were used for an Air Force Research Laboratory QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration in the High North, in collaboration with Norwegian Allies, where the precision-guided munitions validated maritime strike capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)