Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Engaged 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Soldiers from the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion conduct a multi-component, multinational, and cross-functional training event at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 17, 2025. Warrior Engaged 2025 is a MI / Military Police Collective exercise designed to expose training units to mission essential tasks of detention operations while operating as a Joint Interrogation and Debriefing Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Z. Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976242
    VIRIN: 250717-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111279589
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Engaged 2025, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download