Soldiers from the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion conduct a multi-component, multinational, and cross-functional training event at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, July 17, 2025. Warrior Engaged 2025 is a MI / Military Police Collective exercise designed to expose training units to mission essential tasks of detention operations while operating as a Joint Interrogation and Debriefing Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Z. Goad)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976242
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111279589
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Engaged 2025, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
