    Timing of Fire Study

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2022

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Wildland firefighters from the Stanislaus National Forest and researchers from PSW conducted a 21-acre prescribed burn on the Tuolumne Experimental Forest, October 29-30, 2022. The prescribed burn was a part of a Timing of Fire Study allowing researchers to compare how seasonal conditions affect the outcomes of prescribed fire. This video shows how we study the effects of prescribed fire and what we can learn.

    Wildfire

