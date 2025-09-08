CPT Hayden Young discusses the importance of Texas National Guard during BRIGHT STAR 25

U.S. Army Capt. Hayden Young, commander of Able Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, discusses the State Partnership Program (SPP) with Egypt that began in 2021 during an interview at BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. Young explains how the Texas Army National Guard contributed expertise in cybersecurity, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) response, and border security tactics to enhance multinational training efforts, and what he hopes the partnership will develop into in the future. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
