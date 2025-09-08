Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    If you need help, please reach out, your life matters more than you know. There is strength in speaking up and connecting with others. This Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, remember: you are not alone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 976212
    VIRIN: 250908-O-CD868-6507
    Filename: DOD_111279241
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    Suicide Prevention Awareness
    Suicide Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download