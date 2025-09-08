Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MBW 2025 Parade Season Recap

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute Evening and Sunset Parades during the 2025 Parade Season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. and at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., showcasing the precision and discipline that's defined the Marine Corps for the past 250 years. These parades exemplify the traditions and values of the Corps, reflecting the dedication and commitment of the Marines who participate. Through each performance, these Marines define esprit de corps, embodying the honor, courage, and commitment that define the service. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976200
    VIRIN: 250908-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111279120
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MBW 2025 Parade Season Recap, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sunset Parade
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Evening Parade
    Oldest Post of the Corps
    2025 Parade Season

