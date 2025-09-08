MBW 2025 Parade Season Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute Evening and Sunset Parades during the 2025 Parade Season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. and at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., showcasing the precision and discipline that's defined the Marine Corps for the past 250 years. These parades exemplify the traditions and values of the Corps, reflecting the dedication and commitment of the Marines who participate. Through each performance, these Marines define esprit de corps, embodying the honor, courage, and commitment that define the service. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)