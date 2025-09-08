U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson, an S2 liaison with the 102nd Military Police Company, shares her perspective on the family day in Tallinn on Aug. 31, 2025. The 102nd Military Police Company hosted a static display, providing a visible demonstration of presence and commitment, reinforcing trust and confidence among local communities and NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 05:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976196
|VIRIN:
|250831-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|250831-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111278864
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|TALLIN, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson Family Day Interview, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
