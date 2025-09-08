Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson Family Day Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TALLIN, ESTONIA

    08.30.2025

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson, an S2 liaison with the 102nd Military Police Company, shares her perspective on the family day in Tallinn on Aug. 31, 2025. The 102nd Military Police Company hosted a static display, providing a visible demonstration of presence and commitment, reinforcing trust and confidence among local communities and NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 05:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976196
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 250831-A
    Filename: DOD_111278864
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: TALLIN, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson Family Day Interview, by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    102nd Military Police Company
    100thMPAD
    Famiily Day
    US Army
    Estonia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download