U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson Family Day Interview

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jana E. Wilson, an S2 liaison with the 102nd Military Police Company, shares her perspective on the family day in Tallinn on Aug. 31, 2025. The 102nd Military Police Company hosted a static display, providing a visible demonstration of presence and commitment, reinforcing trust and confidence among local communities and NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)