    CJTF-HOA conducts security exercise in East Africa

    SOMALIA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Task Force Bataan members, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), along with Airmen and Marines, conducted an Outstation Crisis Response Exercise (OSCRE) from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Kismayo, Somalia, to test their ability to rapidly deploy and integrate with local base defense operations Aug 27-28, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 03:36
    This work, CJTF-HOA conducts security exercise in East Africa, by SSgt Allison payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Somalia
    CJTF HOA
    EARF
    Kismayo
    OSCRE
    Outstation Crisis Response Exercise

