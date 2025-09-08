CJTF-HOA conducts security exercise in East Africa

U.S. Army Task Force Bataan members, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), along with Airmen and Marines, conducted an Outstation Crisis Response Exercise (OSCRE) from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Kismayo, Somalia, to test their ability to rapidly deploy and integrate with local base defense operations Aug 27-28, 2025.
