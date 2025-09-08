DAFCivilians: Supporting the Warfighter
Promoting a sense of urgency and purpose for DAF Civilians' critical warfighter support roles.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 21:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|976157
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111278316
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF Civilians: Supporting the Warfighter, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.