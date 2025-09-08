30th Anniversary Cake Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 30 years, DKI APCSS has been a bridge—connecting nations, building trust, and fostering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. From our classrooms to capitals across the region, our 16,000 alumni lead with courage, vision, and cooperation—turning dialogue into action, and partnerships into lasting security. In a region of consequence, we stand together—advancing resilience and capacity—so that peace and prosperity endure for generations to come. On Sept 4, 2025, DKI APCSS celebrated its official 30th Anniversary with leaders throughout the IndoPacific.