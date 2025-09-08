Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Anniversary Cake Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Douglas Carroll 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    For 30 years, DKI APCSS has been a bridge—connecting nations, building trust, and fostering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific. From our classrooms to capitals across the region, our 16,000 alumni lead with courage, vision, and cooperation—turning dialogue into action, and partnerships into lasting security. In a region of consequence, we stand together—advancing resilience and capacity—so that peace and prosperity endure for generations to come. On Sept 4, 2025, DKI APCSS celebrated its official 30th Anniversary with leaders throughout the IndoPacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976144
    VIRIN: 250904-D-GP332-1001
    Filename: DOD_111277867
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Anniversary Cake Cutting Ceremony, by Douglas Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th anniversary
    DKI APCSS
    Hawaii
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download