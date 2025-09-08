Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    A B-Roll package of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025 at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sep. 6 2025, Newington New Hampshire. The air base opened its gates to the community for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976123
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-VC885-1002
    Filename: DOD_111277427
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Blue Angels 2025
    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025

