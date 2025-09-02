Secretary of Labor Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (August 27, 2025)
The Honorable Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor, tours the Inside Machine Shop during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Aug. 27, 2025. Chavez-DeRemer visited as part of her “America at Work” listening tour, where she received overviews on the Apprenticeship and Workers Skilled Progression Program, STEM Outreach, Strategic Educational Partnerships, Workforce Development, the Learning Center, Machine Maintenance, Additive Manufacturing, Air Room Workload Reduction, and a narrative on the evolution of Shop 31.
(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, Scott Hanson/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976113
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111277277
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
