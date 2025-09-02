Secretary of Labor Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (August 27, 2025)



The Honorable Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor, tours the Inside Machine Shop during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Aug. 27, 2025. Chavez-DeRemer visited as part of her “America at Work” listening tour, where she received overviews on the Apprenticeship and Workers Skilled Progression Program, STEM Outreach, Strategic Educational Partnerships, Workforce Development, the Learning Center, Machine Maintenance, Additive Manufacturing, Air Room Workload Reduction, and a narrative on the evolution of Shop 31.



(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, Scott Hanson/released)