    Team Hanscom Today: Sept. 8

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Capt. Jordan Loehr, 66th Medical Squadron Warrior Operational Medicine Flight commander, hosts the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 8. During the program, Loehr shared medical-related reminders, highlighted Suicide Prevention Awareness Month events, and recognized Team Hanscom’s quarterly award winners. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    TAGS

    Hanscom Air Force Base
    National Suicide Prevention Month
    66th Medical Squadron
    Quarterly Award Ceremony
    Team Hanscom Today

