Capt. Jordan Loehr, 66th Medical Squadron Warrior Operational Medicine Flight commander, hosts the latest episode of Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 8. During the program, Loehr shared medical-related reminders, highlighted Suicide Prevention Awareness Month events, and recognized Team Hanscom’s quarterly award winners. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|976108
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-PR861-2174
|Filename:
|DOD_111277195
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: Sept. 8, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
