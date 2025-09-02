Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Air Force conduct search and rescue exercise

    HATTERAS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, and several Squadrons with Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, conduct a search and rescue exercise Aug. 28, 2025, in Hatteras, North Carolina. The training exercise was designed to test each crew’s ability to respond to a real-world scenario to ensure that they were prepared for it should it occur. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976106
    VIRIN: 250828-G-TW220-1002
    Filename: DOD_111277188
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: HATTERAS, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Bills
    Training
    Air Force
    search and rescue
    USCG
    East District

