Coast Guard, Air Force conduct search and rescue exercise

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, and several Squadrons with Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, conduct a search and rescue exercise Aug. 28, 2025, in Hatteras, North Carolina. The training exercise was designed to test each crew’s ability to respond to a real-world scenario to ensure that they were prepared for it should it occur. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
