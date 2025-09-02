Offutt AFB held an end of summer bash to help celebrate the official reopening of the base lake recreational facilities on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976103
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-HV284-4878
|Filename:
|DOD_111277168
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt AFB Base Lake reopening, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
