    Offutt AFB Base Lake reopening

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    Offutt AFB held an end of summer bash to help celebrate the official reopening of the base lake recreational facilities on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976103
    VIRIN: 250905-F-HV284-4878
    Filename: DOD_111277168
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    Offutt AFB
    Base Lake
    Summer Bash 2025

