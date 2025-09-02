USTKA, Poland — An AH-64E Apache Guardian assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fires a Spike non-line-of-sight missile during a historic live-fire demonstration at the Ustka Range, Poland, Aug. 27, 2025. The first European employment of the long-range precision weapon showcased its extended reach and lethality, adding a new dimension of combat power to U.S. Army forces in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 07:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976072
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-MQ729-7243
|Filename:
|DOD_111276915
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|USTKA RANGE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts a historic Live-Fire Demonstration of Spike NLOS Missile, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
