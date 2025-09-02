Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts a historic Live-Fire Demonstration of Spike NLOS Missile

    USTKA RANGE, POLAND

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    USTKA, Poland — An AH-64E Apache Guardian assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fires a Spike non-line-of-sight missile during a historic live-fire demonstration at the Ustka Range, Poland, Aug. 27, 2025. The first European employment of the long-range precision weapon showcased its extended reach and lethality, adding a new dimension of combat power to U.S. Army forces in the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976072
    VIRIN: 250827-A-MQ729-7243
    Filename: DOD_111276915
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: USTKA RANGE, PL

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    AH-64E Apache Guardian
    USTKA TRAINING RANGE
    Non-Line of Sight Missile
    Non Line of Sight Missile System (NLOS)

