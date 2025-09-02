Army Field Support Battalion-Germany recently issued nearly three dozen M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to support the Cavalry Soldiers’ upcoming mission to Poland.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 06:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976071
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-SM279-1863
|Filename:
|DOD_111276904
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Field Support Battalion-Germany issues Bradleys to 2-7 Cavalry Regiment at Coleman APS-2 worksite for Poland mission, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
