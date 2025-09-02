Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Field Support Battalion-Germany issues Bradleys to 2-7 Cavalry Regiment at Coleman APS-2 worksite for Poland mission

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Germany recently issued nearly three dozen M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to support the Cavalry Soldiers’ upcoming mission to Poland.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 06:26
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

