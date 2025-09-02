Gunpowder: Seabees Earn Their Shotgun Qualification

A video showcasing Seabees earning their shotgun qualification on the Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) range in Ventura, California, Sept. 7, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|09.07.2025
|09.07.2025 16:28
|Video Productions
|976050
|250907-N-VX022-1001
|DOD_111276358
|00:00:28
|CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|3
