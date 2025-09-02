Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunpowder: Seabees Earn Their Shotgun Qualification

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A video showcasing Seabees earning their shotgun qualification on the Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) range in Ventura, California, Sept. 7, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Audio is licensed through Epidemic Sound.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976050
    VIRIN: 250907-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276358
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunpowder: Seabees Earn Their Shotgun Qualification, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    INDOPACOM
    Navy
    Seabees
    shotgun

