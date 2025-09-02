24th Civil Support Team Strengthens Safety at 2025 US Open

The 24th Civil Support Team supported security operations at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship through coordinated leadership and joint hazard assessment efforts in Queens, New York, August 31, 2025. Working alongside interagency partners, the team provided advanced detection and monitoring capabilities to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, underscoring the National Guard’s commitment to readiness and public safety at major national events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maurice Moore)
