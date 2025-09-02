Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th Civil Support Team Strengthens Safety at 2025 US Open

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 24th Civil Support Team supported security operations at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship through coordinated leadership and joint hazard assessment efforts in Queens, New York, August 31, 2025. Working alongside interagency partners, the team provided advanced detection and monitoring capabilities to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, underscoring the National Guard’s commitment to readiness and public safety at major national events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maurice Moore)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 18:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976049
    VIRIN: 250831-A-LO506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276318
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    CBRN
    WMD
    USOPEN
    NYC
    NewYork
    CST

