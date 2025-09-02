Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250906 Deployment Homecoming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Airmen return from their six month deployment on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., Sept. 6, 2025. The more than 130 Airmen were deployed overseas under the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Tech. Sgt Nicholas Scott, A1C Caleb McDonald, Amn Carter Roerick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976047
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-RQ278-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276264
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MONTANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250906 Deployment Homecoming, by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130 "Hercules"
    deployment
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download