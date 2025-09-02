250906 Deployment Homecoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Montana Air National Guard Airmen return from their six month deployment on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., Sept. 6, 2025. The more than 130 Airmen were deployed overseas under the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Tech. Sgt Nicholas Scott, A1C Caleb McDonald, Amn Carter Roerick)