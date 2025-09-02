Montana Air National Guard Airmen return from their six month deployment on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., Sept. 6, 2025. The more than 130 Airmen were deployed overseas under the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Tech. Sgt Nicholas Scott, A1C Caleb McDonald, Amn Carter Roerick)
|09.06.2025
|09.07.2025 15:33
|B-Roll
|976047
|250906-Z-RQ278-1001
|DOD_111276264
|00:02:01
|MONTANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|1
|1
This work, 250906 Deployment Homecoming, by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
