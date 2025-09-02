Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    An interview with Outgoing ESGR Chair Jim Cunningham

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976046
    VIRIN: 250907-A-FS713-4950
    PIN: 333457
    Filename: DOD_111276205
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: OREGON, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair, by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

