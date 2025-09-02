Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTUGAL

    06.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Fifty members from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing completed annual training alongside their Portuguese counterparts at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, June 16 to 30, 2025. The group was comprised of Airmen from the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, who focused on completing structural renovations to the air base. The 123rd Fire Department, a component of the 123rd CES, completed annual training requirements, including HAZMAT, search-and-rescue and aircraft burn response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976039
    VIRIN: 250616-Z-ZW877-4938
    Filename: DOD_111276052
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: PT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kentucky air national guard
    123 airlift wing
    kyang
    kentucky
    azores
    123 civil engineer squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download