Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

Fifty members from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing completed annual training alongside their Portuguese counterparts at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, June 16 to 30, 2025. The group was comprised of Airmen from the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, who focused on completing structural renovations to the air base. The 123rd Fire Department, a component of the 123rd CES, completed annual training requirements, including HAZMAT, search-and-rescue and aircraft burn response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976039
|VIRIN:
|250616-Z-ZW877-4938
|Filename:
|DOD_111276052
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|PT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
