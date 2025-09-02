Kentucky Air Guard civil engineers strengthen operational readiness in the Azores

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fifty members from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing completed annual training alongside their Portuguese counterparts at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, June 16 to 30, 2025. The group was comprised of Airmen from the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, who focused on completing structural renovations to the air base. The 123rd Fire Department, a component of the 123rd CES, completed annual training requirements, including HAZMAT, search-and-rescue and aircraft burn response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)