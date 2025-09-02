55th EFGS and 55th EFS Roll ‘Em at BRIGHT STAR 25

The 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, the ‘Shooters,’ flew multiple Combined Air Operation with partner nations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
