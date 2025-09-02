Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th EFGS and 55th EFS Roll ‘Em at BRIGHT STAR 25

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, the ‘Shooters,’ flew multiple Combined Air Operation with partner nations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976032
    VIRIN: 250906-F-CW240-3001
    Filename: DOD_111275849
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    BRIGHT STAR 25, 55th EFGS, 55th EFS, PARTNERSHIP, BRIGHT STAR, BRIGHTSTAR25

