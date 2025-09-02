BRIGHT STAR 25 Multinational Paratroopers drop above Pyramids

B-roll video consists of U.S., Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Italy, U.K., Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Greece, India, Cyprus, India conducting a parachute jump over the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. The demonstration highlighted multinational airborne capability in support of Bright Star 2025. Bright Star is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 11:22
Location:
|EG
