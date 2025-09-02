Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Multinational Paratroopers drop above Pyramids

    EGYPT

    09.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll video consists of U.S., Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Italy, U.K., Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Greece, India, Cyprus, India conducting a parachute jump over the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. The demonstration highlighted multinational airborne capability in support of Bright Star 2025. Bright Star is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976027
    VIRIN: 250906-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111275656
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: EG

    Egypt
    Multinational Exercise
    Multinational
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25
    Egyptian Pyramids

