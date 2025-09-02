MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines and Sailors board USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, board the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Aug. 27, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|08.26.2025
|09.07.2025 02:13
|B-Roll
|976004
|250827-M-LO454-1001
|DOD_111275385
|00:00:44
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
