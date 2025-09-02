Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Holloman Air Force Base Ace of Races B-Roll

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    The annual Ace of Races Marathon was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Almost 500 people participated in the race, which took place the same day as the biennial Community Connections Day, the event included three competitions, a marathon, half marathon and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975995
    VIRIN: 250906-F-AS732-1001
    Filename: DOD_111275308
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, 2025 Holloman Air Force Base Ace of Races B-Roll, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    b-roll
    49th Wing
    Ace of Races marathon
    fitness
    new mexico

