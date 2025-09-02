2025 Holloman Air Force Base Ace of Races B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The annual Ace of Races Marathon was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Almost 500 people participated in the race, which took place the same day as the biennial Community Connections Day, the event included three competitions, a marathon, half marathon and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)