The annual Ace of Races Marathon was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Almost 500 people participated in the race, which took place the same day as the biennial Community Connections Day, the event included three competitions, a marathon, half marathon and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975995
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-AS732-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111275308
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 2025 Holloman Air Force Base Ace of Races B-Roll, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.