2025 Holloman Air Force Base Community Connections Day B-Roll

The biennial Community Connections Day was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Taking place same day as the Ace of Races marathon, this event provided an opportunity for the local and national community to visit Holloman AFB, interact with Airmen and their families, and see Holloman up close and personal. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)