Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Holloman Air Force Base Community Connections Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    The biennial Community Connections Day was held at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Taking place same day as the Ace of Races marathon, this event provided an opportunity for the local and national community to visit Holloman AFB, interact with Airmen and their families, and see Holloman up close and personal. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975992
    VIRIN: 250906-F-OP366-1001
    Filename: DOD_111275274
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holloman Air Force Base Community Connections Day B-Roll, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Community Relations
    New Mexico
    Community Connections Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download