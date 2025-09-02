USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) Arrival Timelapse - Sept. 3, 2025

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Sept. 3 for a Depot Modernization Period (DMP). Check out this timelapse of New Hampshire's arrival to America's Shipyard!
Read more here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/547296/uss-new-hampshire-begins-depot-modernization-period-norfolk-naval-shipyard
|09.03.2025
|09.06.2025 14:37
|Video Productions
|975987
|250903-N-PR688-7694
|DOD_111275169
|00:00:54
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
