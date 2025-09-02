Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) Arrival Timelapse - Sept. 3, 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Alim AJ Jordan 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Sept. 3 for a Depot Modernization Period (DMP). Check out this timelapse of New Hampshire's arrival to America's Shipyard!

    Read more here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/547296/uss-new-hampshire-begins-depot-modernization-period-norfolk-naval-shipyard

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 14:37
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS New Hampshire
    Force Behind the Fleet
    America's Navy 250

