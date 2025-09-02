Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120th Medical Group Tours municipal water treatment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 120th Medical Group walk into the primary pump station during a tour of the Great Falls, Mont., municipal water treatment plant, July 24, 2025.

    The members were touring the facility to gain civilian insight for their respective career fields.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975949
    VIRIN: 250724-F-LL053-8477
    Filename: DOD_111274332
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Medical Group Tours municipal water treatment, by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download