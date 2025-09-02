Troopers, assigned with the 1st Cavalry Division, form up by brigades during an awards ceremony celebrating Cav Week 104 at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025. The week long celebration marked the division’s 104th birthday with events designed to build morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975947
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-CK796-9437
|Filename:
|DOD_111274269
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cav Week 104 awards ceremony, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.