    Cav Week 104 awards ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers, assigned with the 1st Cavalry Division, form up by brigades during an awards ceremony celebrating Cav Week 104 at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025. The week long celebration marked the division’s 104th birthday with events designed to build morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975947
    VIRIN: 250904-A-CK796-9437
    Filename: DOD_111274269
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cav Week 104 awards ceremony, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Team
    Live The Legend
    tradition
    Recognition
    Ceremonies
    Cav Week 104

