BROLL: UH-60 Maintenance at Enduring Partners in Thailand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct maintenance UH-60M Black Hawks in preparation for Enduring Partners at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. This engagement designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)