BROLL: UH-60 Maintenance at Enduring Partners in Thailand

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct maintenance UH-60M Black Hawks in preparation for Enduring Partners at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. This engagement designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
08.27.2025
09.05.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
|TH
