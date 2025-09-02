Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: UH-60 Maintenance at Enduring Partners in Thailand

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct maintenance UH-60M Black Hawks in preparation for Enduring Partners at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. This engagement designed to bolster interoperability and partnership, is part of the National Guard-sponsored State Partnership Program which formally began between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Washington National Guard in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975936
    VIRIN: 250827-A-FQ627-1176
    Filename: DOD_111274005
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: UH-60 Maintenance at Enduring Partners in Thailand, by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EP25, Thailand, Washington, Enduring Partners, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download