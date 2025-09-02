U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 739th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) perform a Wet Gap operation during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Big Sandy Lake Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11th 2025. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for operational readiness by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975934
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111273983
|Length:
|00:12:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CSTX Bridging operations at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
