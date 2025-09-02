Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX Bridging operations at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 739th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) perform a Wet Gap operation during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Big Sandy Lake Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11th 2025. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for operational readiness by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:12:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX Bridging operations at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    739th Multi-Role Bridge Company
    Army Resereve

