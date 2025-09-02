Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cav Week 104 two-gun competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Staff Sgt. Wesley Farmer, a master gunner assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division speaks about the two-gun challenge in celebration of Cav Week 104 on Fort Hood, Texas, Sep. 4, 2025. Cav week built camaraderie and morale while celebrating the division's 104th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975919
    VIRIN: 250904-A-DY454-4990
    Filename: DOD_111273648
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    First Team
    Fort Hood
    Cav 104

