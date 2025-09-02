Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering Readiness: Master Sgt. Dominic Tanzi Explains the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Mission

    WAI'ANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Albert Valladares 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    In this interview, Master Sgt. Dominic Tanzi provides an inside look at the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Oahu, Hawaii, where military training meets community impact. He explains how the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron contributed to infrastructure projects while simultaneously honing their skills. Master Sgt. Tanzi highlights how this mission not only supported local communities but also ensured the squadron developing ready, resilient Airmen prepared to meet operational demands at home and abroad.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 14:07
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: WAI'ANAE, HAWAII, US

    Nevada Air National Guard Builds Homes, Strengthens Readiness in Wai'anae "Aloha Lives Here" Project

    TAGS

    High Rollers
    152nd Air Lift Wing
    NVANG
    Nevada Air Natioanl Guard

