Engineering Readiness: Master Sgt. Dominic Tanzi Explains the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Mission

In this interview, Master Sgt. Dominic Tanzi provides an inside look at the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Oahu, Hawaii, where military training meets community impact. He explains how the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron contributed to infrastructure projects while simultaneously honing their skills. Master Sgt. Tanzi highlights how this mission not only supported local communities but also ensured the squadron developing ready, resilient Airmen prepared to meet operational demands at home and abroad.