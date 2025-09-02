250813-N-FB730-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE. (August 13, 2025) Lieutenant Andrew Greenhalgh details his journey to chosen to compete with the 2025 All-Navy Triathlon Team. The All-Navy Triathlon Team is an opportunity for Sailors with the appropriate skill set to compete at the highest level outside of the service academies.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975898
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-FB730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111273302
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, An officer and an athlete: Psychiatry resident makes Navy triathlon team, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
An officer and an athlete: Psychiatry resident makes Navy triathlon team
No keywords found.