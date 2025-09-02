Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An officer and an athlete: Psychiatry resident makes Navy triathlon team

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250813-N-FB730-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE. (August 13, 2025) Lieutenant Andrew Greenhalgh details his journey to chosen to compete with the 2025 All-Navy Triathlon Team. The All-Navy Triathlon Team is an opportunity for Sailors with the appropriate skill set to compete at the highest level outside of the service academies.

    Triathlon
    Navy Triathlon
    2025 All-Navy Triathlon Team

