    Vermont Air National Guard Open House B-roll Package

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    On Sept. 7, 2025 the 158th Fighter Wing will host the Vermont National Guard House at the Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont. This b-roll package is footage from the Vermont National Guard Base Open House on Sept. 11, 2022.

    This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975886
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-FV499-6234
    Filename: DOD_111272948
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard Open House B-roll Package, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Open House
    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    The Green Mountain Boys

