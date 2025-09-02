Vermont Air National Guard Open House B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 7, 2025 the 158th Fighter Wing will host the Vermont National Guard House at the Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont. This b-roll package is footage from the Vermont National Guard Base Open House on Sept. 11, 2022.



This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.