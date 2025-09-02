Vermont Air National Guard Open House B-roll Package

On Sept. 7, 2025 the 158th Fighter Wing will host the Vermont National Guard House at the Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont. This b-roll package is footage from the Vermont National Guard Base Open House on Sept. 11, 2022.
This free public event showcases military aircraft, ground vehicles, demonstrations, and interactive STEM experiences. Featuring live performances, educational exhibits, a job and education fair, children’s activities, and food vendors, it’s a family-friendly celebration of community and national service.
|09.05.2025
|09.05.2025 12:26
|B-Roll
|975886
|250905-Z-FV499-6234
|DOD_111272948
|00:02:08
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|1
|1
