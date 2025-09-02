Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Demonstration of Spike NLOS Missile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Adam Bock, Lt. Col. Comador Ferguson, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Weisskopf, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart explain the importance behind the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Spike NLOS live-fire demonstration in Ustka, Poland on Aug. 27. This missile marks a significant enhancement to the lethality of our AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters. The ability to acquire and engage targets from a greater distance and in complex terrain adds a new dimension of combat power to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and the U.S. Army in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975879
    VIRIN: 250827-A-MQ729-9934
    Filename: DOD_111272845
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Demonstration of Spike NLOS Missile, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download