Col. Adam Bock, Lt. Col. Comador Ferguson, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Weisskopf, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart explain the importance behind the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Spike NLOS live-fire demonstration in Ustka, Poland on Aug. 27. This missile marks a significant enhancement to the lethality of our AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters. The ability to acquire and engage targets from a greater distance and in complex terrain adds a new dimension of combat power to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and the U.S. Army in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975879
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-MQ729-9934
|Filename:
|DOD_111272845
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Demonstration of Spike NLOS Missile, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS
