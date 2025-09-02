Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clinical Nurse Specialist Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Clinical Nurse Specialists are the quiet force driving excellence in patient care, blending advanced expertise with compassion to transform lives every day. Thank you for your leadership, innovation, and the lasting impact you make across our healthcare community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975876
    VIRIN: 250903-O-CD868-9381
    Filename: DOD_111272765
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clinical Nurse Specialist Week, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    clinical, nurse, specialist, week,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download