    NMHM Lecture Series: National Park Seminary at Forest Glen - From Girl's School to Army Hospital

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by Andrea Schierkolk 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The National Park Seminary at Forest Glen was built in 1887 with unique architecture featuring a variety of styles, including a Japanese pagoda, Italian villa, and English castle, among others. Hear from Donald Hall, Ph.D., as he discusses the transition of the seminary from a girl’s finishing school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital. Hall will describe how the U.S. Army maintained the seminary space for convalescent care and rehabilitation for soldiers following World War II and the Korean War.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:27
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US

    medical museum
    NMHM
    Forest Glen
    lecture
    National Park Seminary
    Donald Hall

