NMHM Lecture Series: National Park Seminary at Forest Glen - From Girl's School to Army Hospital

The National Park Seminary at Forest Glen was built in 1887 with unique architecture featuring a variety of styles, including a Japanese pagoda, Italian villa, and English castle, among others. Hear from Donald Hall, Ph.D., as he discusses the transition of the seminary from a girl’s finishing school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital. Hall will describe how the U.S. Army maintained the seminary space for convalescent care and rehabilitation for soldiers following World War II and the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975875
|VIRIN:
|250803-D-FY143-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272756
|Length:
|00:49:36
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
