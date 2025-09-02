NMHM Lecture Series: National Park Seminary at Forest Glen - From Girl's School to Army Hospital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Park Seminary at Forest Glen was built in 1887 with unique architecture featuring a variety of styles, including a Japanese pagoda, Italian villa, and English castle, among others. Hear from Donald Hall, Ph.D., as he discusses the transition of the seminary from a girl’s finishing school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital. Hall will describe how the U.S. Army maintained the seminary space for convalescent care and rehabilitation for soldiers following World War II and the Korean War.