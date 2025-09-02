From 240 to 199

Laura Tyson thought she was “doing all the right things," until she discovered the Armed Forces Wellness Center at Fort Riley. With tailored workouts, realistic nutrition goals, and steady accountability, Laura shed more than 40 pounds and transformed her approach to health. Watch how small, sustainable steps and the support of the AFWC helped her reach her New Year’s goal. And learn how this hidden resource on post can change your life too.
Are you ready to start your journey to wellness? Call the Fort Riley Armed Forces Wellness Center at (785) 239-9355.
Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975872
|VIRIN:
|250905-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272739
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.