From 240 to 199

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Laura Tyson thought she was “doing all the right things," until she discovered the Armed Forces Wellness Center at Fort Riley. With tailored workouts, realistic nutrition goals, and steady accountability, Laura shed more than 40 pounds and transformed her approach to health. Watch how small, sustainable steps and the support of the AFWC helped her reach her New Year’s goal. And learn how this hidden resource on post can change your life too.

    Are you ready to start your journey to wellness? Call the Fort Riley Armed Forces Wellness Center at (785) 239-9355.

    Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    weightloss
    Army Wellness Center
    AFWC
    Army Wellness Center Program
    Wellness and Readiness

