My Army Post App, or MAPA, is used as a tool for communication between Fort Wainwright and the local community members. This video is a breakdown of how to use basic features inside the app to best serve the MAPA users.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 10:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975870
|VIRIN:
|250901-A-SR274-7552
|Filename:
|DOD_111272708
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAPA How-to, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
