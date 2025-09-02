Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAPA How-to

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    My Army Post App, or MAPA, is used as a tool for communication between Fort Wainwright and the local community members. This video is a breakdown of how to use basic features inside the app to best serve the MAPA users.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 10:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 975870
    VIRIN: 250901-A-SR274-7552
    Filename: DOD_111272708
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAPA How-to, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    My Army Post App

