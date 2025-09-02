Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Brycen Nelson and Sgt. Micah Muncy of West Virginia National Guard's Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Brycen Nelson and Sgt. Micah Muncy of West Virginia National Guard's Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, deterred an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4th 2025. Upon responding, they quickly discovered the victim was hearing impaired. While helping her, Nelson used American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate, a skill he learned as a civilian Corrections Officer. “She seemed a little surprised (receiving sign language), she was a little shaken at the whole event, but she seemed very pleased that we were around,” said Nelson. After securing the area, the Soldiers escorted the victim to a local D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and translated with ASL to the officers to help the victim file a report. “It felt like it was our responsibility to make sure she was in safety, so we escorted her to a Police station,” said Muncy. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:35
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Brycen Nelson and Sgt. Micah Muncy of West Virginia National Guard's Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    West Virginia National Gaurd
    National Guard
    DCSafe

