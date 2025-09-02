video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Brycen Nelson and Sgt. Micah Muncy of West Virginia National Guard's Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, deterred an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4th 2025. Upon responding, they quickly discovered the victim was hearing impaired. While helping her, Nelson used American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate, a skill he learned as a civilian Corrections Officer. “She seemed a little surprised (receiving sign language), she was a little shaken at the whole event, but she seemed very pleased that we were around,” said Nelson. After securing the area, the Soldiers escorted the victim to a local D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and translated with ASL to the officers to help the victim file a report. “It felt like it was our responsibility to make sure she was in safety, so we escorted her to a Police station,” said Muncy. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)