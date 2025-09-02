A day in the life: Fort Knox Range Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Fort Knox Range Operations team support Soldiers with training assets – scheduling, maintenance, safety, target and simulated weapons fabrication – in support of the Army’s mission.



With roughly 6,000 target devices and 100,000 acres of training area to maintain, Rodney Manson, the Fort Knox Installation Range Management Officer, said he believes the team is happy to do their work in support of service members because a lot of the staff has a military background, and they know exactly what is needed to make the training experience more efficient.