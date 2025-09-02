Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life: Fort Knox Range Operations

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the Fort Knox Range Operations team support Soldiers with training assets – scheduling, maintenance, safety, target and simulated weapons fabrication – in support of the Army’s mission.

    With roughly 6,000 target devices and 100,000 acres of training area to maintain, Rodney Manson, the Fort Knox Installation Range Management Officer, said he believes the team is happy to do their work in support of service members because a lot of the staff has a military background, and they know exactly what is needed to make the training experience more efficient.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

