Members of the Fort Knox Range Operations team support Soldiers with training assets – scheduling, maintenance, safety, target and simulated weapons fabrication – in support of the Army’s mission.
With roughly 6,000 target devices and 100,000 acres of training area to maintain, Rodney Manson, the Fort Knox Installation Range Management Officer, said he believes the team is happy to do their work in support of service members because a lot of the staff has a military background, and they know exactly what is needed to make the training experience more efficient.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975864
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-GF376-1344
|Filename:
|DOD_111272614
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A day in the life: Fort Knox Range Operations, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
