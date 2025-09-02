Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute 35-25 (AFN VERSION)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado and Cpl. Diana Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Sailors from 3d Medical Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group fly from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26-27, 2025. U.S. Marines Corps MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, flyover Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975861
    VIRIN: 250903-M-FR914-7153
    Filename: DOD_111272593
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 35-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado and Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAG36
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    SPMAGTF-250
    MWATLANTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download