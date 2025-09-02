Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 August Action Shooting Program

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians participate in the August 2025 Action Shooting Program (ASP) held at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 2025. The ASP is held for Marines, sailors and Camp Lejeune residents to build camaraderie and test shooter skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975860
    VIRIN: 250822-M-AG272-1001
    Filename: DOD_111272556
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 2025 August Action Shooting Program, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighters
    ASP
    Stone Bay
    training
    USMC
    marksmanship

