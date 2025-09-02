Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Year One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    This film draws on numerous news sources and informed commentary to provide a short summary of a few significant events that occurred during the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is recommended as a simple outline of the first year of conflict and is not intended to introduce or discuss any historical events preceding or occurring after the invasion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975859
    VIRIN: 250829-O-QT950-3392
    Filename: DOD_111272554
    Length: 00:26:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Year One, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    Ukraine
    invasion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download