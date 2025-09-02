Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Year One

This film draws on numerous news sources and informed commentary to provide a short summary of a few significant events that occurred during the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is recommended as a simple outline of the first year of conflict and is not intended to introduce or discuss any historical events preceding or occurring after the invasion.
|08.29.2025
|09.05.2025 10:25
|Video Productions
|975859
|250829-O-QT950-3392
|DOD_111272554
|Length:
|00:26:57
|US
|0
|0
