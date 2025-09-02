U.S. Marines Corps 1st Lt. Alexa Emano, an assistant Logistics Officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Cpl. Connor M. Beard an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (VMM), MRF-D 25.3, and Philippine Airforce Airman 1st Class Abenoja, a public affairs officer with Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon share their experiences during Exercise Alon at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Sep. 2. 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara and Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 05:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975845
|VIRIN:
|250902-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272390
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Meet Your MRF-D: Part 4, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.