    Meet Your MRF-D: Part 4

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines Corps 1st Lt. Alexa Emano, an assistant Logistics Officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Cpl. Connor M. Beard an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (VMM), MRF-D 25.3, and Philippine Airforce Airman 1st Class Abenoja, a public affairs officer with Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon share their experiences during Exercise Alon at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Sep. 2. 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara and Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 05:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975845
    VIRIN: 250902-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111272390
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    ExAlon, ExAlon 25, Marines, MRF-D, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, FriendsPartnersAllies

