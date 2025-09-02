Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts Tower Rappels on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct tower rappels, Sept. 2, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The 10-day Air Assault Course develops technically proficient, combat-ready Soldiers who enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to deploy rapidly and conduct air assault operations in complex, contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975832
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-QU182-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111272291
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
