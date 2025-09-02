Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts Tower Rappels on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct tower rappels, Sept. 2, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The 10-day Air Assault Course develops technically proficient, combat-ready Soldiers who enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to deploy rapidly and conduct air assault operations in complex, contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts Tower Rappels on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

